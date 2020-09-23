AAP Rugby

RTS rejected flight to stay with Warriors

By AAP Newswire

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck knocked back the opportunity for an early flight home to remain in NRL camp with the Warriors while injured this week.

Tuivasa-Sheck won't play in Sunday's clash with Manly as he nurses a hamstring injury, meaning his playing duties are over for this year.

The 2018 Dally M Medallist has been the only player in camp without any family, having not seen them since leaving New Zealand at the start of May.

It has taken its toll on the superstar fullback, with both of his children under the age of two when he left.

The Warriors had initially thought the earliest he could return when they were knocked out of finals contention was on their charter flight next Monday.

However, an earlier option had since been available after he was injured that would have given him a head-start on the two-week quarantine period, but Tuivasa-Sheck twice knocked it back.

"We found out that we could put him on a plane and we floated the subject with him and he was adamant he wanted to stay," interim coach Todd Payten said.

"That typifies the type of leader he is.

"I said you should think about it for 24 hours, and he was adamant the next day.

"I reckon if the players knew they would have tried to get him on the plane.

"He's been tremendous Rog; for all the sacrifices and personal strain it put on him, he led this club magnificently."

The Warriors made a point to pay tribute to their support staff, with all New Zealand based members of the football department having been without family since May.

Warriors boss Cameron George told AAP last weekend they were the "unsung heroes" of the club, in a year he believed would be a turning point in their fortunes.

Players and staff will have an unofficial awards night on Sunday after their clash with Manly, before flying home on Monday and entering hotel quarantine.

"It's a tremendous effort and sacrifice by all of (the staff)," Payten, who will be coach of North Queensland when the 2021 NRL kicks off, said.

"A lot of them have kids, a couple have really young kids that they will see some changes in their children when they get back.

"None of us expected to be here for this long.

"I will be forever grateful for what they have done for myself, the club and the game."

