Papenhuyzen steals Storm captaincy record

By AAP Newswire

Ryan Papenhuyzen - AAP

Ryan Papenhuyzen has wrested one record away from Cameron Smith that the Storm skipper can never get back - youngest player to captain Melbourne.

At 22 and with only 38 games to his name, Papenhuyzen will lead Melbourne into their final-round clash with St George Illawarra at Jubilee Stadium on Sunday, just pipping Smith.

Smith was 23 when he first had the honour, with coach Craig Bellamy using a six-man rotational captaincy policy in 2006 and five-man in 2007 before handing the permanent duty to Smith the following year.

"Smithy was the youngest captain at the Storm and I've knocked him off that and that's one he will never get back," Papenhuyzen said.

"It's a big honour - a year ago I getting presented with my jersey for a debut and there's a lot of guys who are getting their debut so it's pretty cool to be able to lead them out."

Melbourne have made 12 changes to their line-up, resting stars Smith, Cameron Munster and Jesse Bromwich, with Papenhuyzen joking he had to wait for that many to be out before he got the captaincy nod.

But having opened 2019 as fourth-choice fullback with Melbourne before injury gave him a start, he knows there will be players out to make the most of the opportunity.

Papenhuyzen said there were few roles in the Storm line-up for week one of finals to be settled, while others were desperate for some game time after being on the sidelines all season.

"A lot of the boys are excited to play ... they've worked really hard all year getting us ready for games and now they can show what they've got" he said.

"You put a few good games together and Craig won't be afraid to put you in during the finals so that will be the message - it doesn't take much to get into the side, especially with all the injuries."

Papenhuyzen has been troubled by achilles soreness but he said he had healed through rest and he was good for a hit-out before the playoffs.

His form has put him into contention for a bench role in the NSW State of Origin side but the youngster said he was only focusing on winning a premiership.

"I haven't really spoken to anyone but if you play well in the finals you probably put yourself in the picture and that's all I can do at the moment."

