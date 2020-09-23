AAP Rugby

NRLW to make for finals triple-headers

By AAP Newswire

NRLW matches will be played as triple-headers with the men with 90-minute gaps between games to ensure the competition can be played in the COVID-safe bubble.

The NRL confirmed plans for the four-team women's competition on Wednesday, just a week out from the opening game.

As part of the schedule, the competition will be played on three straight Saturdays before the grand final is contested before the men's on Sunday October 25.

To ensure dressing rooms used by the women can be cleaned between matches, the opening game will kick off as early as 11:30am before the next follows three-and-a-half hours later.

The men will then follow at night, with all women's matches to be broadcast on Nine's main channel.

This season had initially been marked as one of expansion in the women's game, before COVID-19 struck and caused challenges with bubble environments.

Players have been undergoing home checks, while some have had to stop work as they do not meet biosecurity standards set by the NRL's medical experts.

The Sydney Roosters and Warriors have finalised their squads, while St George Illawarra and Brisbane were still waiting for the final COVID screenings to be approved.

