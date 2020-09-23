Fifita wants big scalp before NRL finals

Cronulla veteran Andrew Fifita wants a top eight scalp before the NRL finals, putting Canberra on notice ahead of their last round clash.

If they don't crack a win over the Raiders at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night the Sharks will become the first side in 25 years to make it to the playoffs without beating another top eight team.

And that doesn't sit well with Fifita.

"A goal for myself, personally, I just want to beat someone in the top eight," Fifita said on Wednesday.

"We can't go into semi-finals not doing it - I just want to do it so that's a motivation for myself.

"I'm sick of all this outside noise that we're not good enough to be in the eight and for us personally, it drives us."

On track to also meet Canberra in week one of the finals, the Raiders won't give the Sharks a sneak peek.

Despite still being in contention for a top four berth the Raiders are sitting out nine of their frontline players including Jarrod Croker, John Bateman, Josh Papalii and halves Jack Wighton and George Williams.

"I don't really buy into who's playing and who isn't - anyone who plays first grade deserves to be there," the 31-year-old prop said.

"I couldn't care less who they throw out, I'm just going to focus on us.

"I know when you rest players there's 17 ambitious players who want to play first grade and want to make their mark."

Cronulla will be without star playmaker Shaun Johnson and hard-working forward Royce Hunt, who both suffered season-ending injuries last round.

Skipper Wade Graham has been named for a surprise start at No.7.

Fifita said it was tough to lose the pair so close to finals.

"Royce was having a break-out season and Shaunny has been having a killer year with the most try-assists.

"We expect Chad Townsend to be back next week so it's just play on."