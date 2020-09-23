AAP Rugby

Friend set to continue Roosters stay

By AAP Newswire

Jake friend - AAP

1 of 1

Jake Friend is one step closer to ensuring he will be a one-club player with the Sydney Roosters co-captain all but agreeing to terms for 2021.

Still listed as off-contract at the end of this season, the 30-year-old revealed on Wednesday he would certainly be sticking around at the club for at least next year.

It means his stay at the club will be extended into a 14th season, after debuting in 2008 and rising to fourth on their list of all-time most capped players with 261 games.

"I'm all sorted for next year," Friend said.

"I am hoping that will be all signed and sealed in the next few weeks and I'll be sticking around here at the Roosters.

"There are a few little things to tick off. We will hopefully be able to announce that in the next few weeks."

Roosters chairman Nick Politis had indicated earlier this year Friend's preferred option was to sign year-by-year deals.

His persistence at the Roosters is worth recognising, he prepares for his eighth finals series in pursuit of his fourth premiership.

Amid early-career struggles his contract was terminated at the end of 2009, before regaining his spot and becoming one of the club's leaders.

He is particularly held in high regard by coach Trent Robinson, who loves his tenacious and high-effort involvement in defence.

"It's been something that does mean a lot to me to play at the one club," Friend said.

"I'm really excited to hopefully get it all sorted.

"But it's not on my priority list at the moment. It's about finishing off this season the way we want to and we'll go from there after that."

Friend was rested from last week's win over Cronulla with hamstring tightness but will face South Sydney, with Boyd Cordner also expected to return from concussion.

Beyond that the hooker is still hopeful of a Queensland State of Origin debut later this year after injury robbed him of the chance last season.

Harry Grant shapes as his most likely rival, with Ben Hunt the incumbent.

"I was involved in a few of the camps earlier this year and it was great to be back in the mix," Friend said.

"It's definitely something I still want to tick off, I believe it to be the pinnacle of our game. It would be an awesome thing to be involved in."

Latest articles

News

Dance studios desperate for government lifeline

Dance Arts Alliance chair Mike Harrison-Lamond says the dance industry in Shepparton — along with the rest the state — will collapse if the Victorian Government does not act immediately.

Caitlin Cassidy
News

New murals brighten up Tongala Post Office

For Ms Wilson, it was the opportunity to recognise a chance encounter through her piece, called Family Tree

Lachlan Durling
News

Who’s running for Shepparton council?

Greater Shepparton voters will choose from 17 people at next month’s local council election.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm’s Welch apologises for COVID breach

Melbourne prop Christian Welch has been stood down while the Storm and the NRL investigate a COVID-19 breach by having a guest at the team’s hotel.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Parramatta on track for top-four NRL spot

Parramatta have all but wrapped up a top-four finish but were unconvincing in their NRL victory over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Scans say Trbojevic Origin audition over

Tom Trbojevic injured his shoulder in his return from a hamstring injury as Manly were beaten 42-24 by Gold Coast at Lottoland.

AAP Newswire