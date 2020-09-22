High shot ends Tim Lafai’s Bulldogs career

Tim Lafai has played his last NRL game for Canterbury after being found guilty of a high tackle.

The centre will miss Saturday's final-round clash with Penrith, after he unsuccessful in his bid to beat the charge at the judiciary.

Lafai had been put on report for his careless high shot on South Sydney's Jaydn Su'A late in the Bulldogs' win last week.

It comes after the Bulldogs confirmed on Tuesday he would not be re-signed for 2021.

Lafai played 74 games for Canterbury between 2011 and 2015 before moving to St George Illawarra.

He then returned earlier this year for a brief stint, scoring his 50th NRL try last week.

The 29-year-old remains unsigned for next year.