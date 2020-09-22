AAP Rugby

Petaia still a chance for Bledisloe Cup

By AAP Newswire

Jordan Petaia - AAP

Injured young gun Jordan Petaia will join the Wallabies in New Zealand for the Bledisloe Cup Tests and is still a chance to play in the opening match on October 11 in Wellington.

The 20-year-old Queenslander has linked up with the Wallabies in camp in the NSW Hunter Valley and officials confirmed he will be on the plane to New Zealand on Friday night.

Petaia suffered a hip flexor injury during the Super Rugby AU grand final on Saturday night and there were fears he could miss the first Test, with the second set down for Auckland on October 18.

The 20-year-old centre sensation didn't return after halftime after hurting his hip while setting up a Reds try for Harry Wilson in their 28-23 loss to the Brumbies.

Wilson, who is also in camp, said Petaia looked comfortable walking around and was upbeat about his teammate's prospects.

"He's been doing all his rehab; he's walking around well and he's in really good spirits," Wilson said on Tuesday.

"I know when Jordie is pretty happy and laughing with the boys it means something's gone well for him.

"I really hope to see him on the plane because I know what type of player he is and the X-factor he has is invaluable."

It would be a massive boost for the Wallabies if Petaia was available with his attacking flair a genuine point of difference.

He's only played two Tests - a pool match in last year's World Cup and the quarter-final against England - with his short rugby career hit hard by shoulder and foot injuries.

