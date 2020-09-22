AAP Rugby

Raiders’ Scott faces season-ending surgery

By AAP Newswire

Curtis Scott (l) of NRL side the Canberra Raiders. - AAP

Canberra have confirmed that Curtis Scott will miss the NRL finals, with the premiership-winning centre to undergo surgery to remove the plate in his right leg.

But the injury news is better for game-breaking second-rower John Bateman, who has been cleared of any serious injury after hyper-extending his elbow last round.

Scott was injured during the Raiders' round-16 match against the Bulldogs but doctors struggled to get a clear MRI scan because the damaged area was hidden by a metal plate inserted when he broke his right leg four years ago while playing for Melbourne.

After consulting with the surgeon, Canberra announced on Tuesday an operation was the best option.

"Curtis Scott will miss the remainder of the season after meeting with the surgeon this week," the Raiders said in a statement."

"He will have an operation to remove a plate in his leg."

The surgery caps a horror year for the 22-year-old, who joined Canberra from Melbourne in November 2019.

He risked being rubbed out of the season in January when he was charged with seven offences including assaulting a police officer, with the charges cleared earlier this month.

Scott is reportedly set to sue the NSW Police for more than $100,000 in damages over the incident.

