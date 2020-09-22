AAP Rugby

Manly’s Levi insists he can live on in NRL

Former Kiwi Test hooker Danny Levi insists he still has plenty to offer in the NRL despite being told by Manly he will not be re-signed for next year.

Levi will be one of three Sea Eagles players left as free agents after next week, alongside back-up fullback Brendan Elliot and veteran Tony Williams.

The dummy-half has played every game in 2020 for Manly after falling out of favour at Newcastle last year.

It is understood he has so far attracted interest from two rival clubs without any formal offer being made.

But at 24, and just three years after making his Kiwi debut, Levi insists he wants to stay in Australia and reach his potential in the NRL.

"I want to keep my career going," he told AAP.

"I definitely think I can offer something to a team, it's just whether they will give me the opportunity.

"I always knew coming here it was something to get my career back on track. (If I didn't) I think I would be stuck in reserve grade and then not playing at all this year."

Levi said he wanted to remain in Australia, and at this stage was not considering a move to the English Super League.

He is also hopeful that uncertainty over next year's salary cap and roster numbers will not hurt his chances of being picked up.

"It's hard not to think about it, but you've got to put it aside and keep playing footy," he said.

"I'm not going to lie, it's been in the back of my mind.

"But I've got to keep going and try making it easy on people to sign me."

His exit raises questions about Manly's No.9 jersey next year.

Lachlan Croker has come off the bench and played there this year, while Cade Cust has spent time there in the past.

If Manly were to use money freed up from Addin Fonua-Blake's contract to bring Kieran Foran home, that could further push the cause for Cust.

Young gun Manase Fainu will remain stood down until his trial for an alleged stabbing incident in July, unless Manly are able to secure an exemption for him to return earlier based on COVID-19 delays.

