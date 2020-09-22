Star players absent from final NRL round

The NRL's final round will be devoid of several stars with 29 players rested or managed through to October by the league's top-eight clubs.

Melbourne have led the charge with an unprecedented 12 changes, while Canberra have sat out nine of its players despite still being in top-four contention.

Parramatta, Newcastle and South Sydney are the only finals-bound teams to go with their best possible side, with the Eels fourth and the Knights and Rabbitohs vying for a home final.

It comes after 18 straight weeks of football, with no byes or representative rounds since the competition's restart in May.

For Melbourne, not one player will start in the same position they did last week, while they have five uncapped rookies on their eight-man extended bench.

Skipper Cameron Smith and five-eighth Cameron Munster, as well as Jesse Bromwich, Josh Addo-Carr and Jahrome Hughes will all skip the clash with St George Illawarra.

Kenny Bromwich (concussion) and Suliasi Vunivalu (hamstring) are out while young gun Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - the only Storm player to have featured in every match this season - is battling a calf issue.

That decision is as much about restricting same-day travel time from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney as it is saving miles in the players' legs.

"A lot of the players have played plenty of footy without a doubt, but probably the biggest one is the travel," coach Craig Bellamy told SEN.

"We're playing the last game of the round on Sunday afternoon so ... we could have a five, or at best a six-day turnaround (into the finals).

"So that's part of the thinking in trying to be as fresh but also as well prepared as we can be for the final."

At Canberra, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jack Wighton, George Williams, Jarrod Croker, John Bateman and Josh Papalii are among those sitting out the match with Cronulla.

They will however welcome back Sia Soliola for his first match since suffering a serious facial fracture 12 weeks ago.

The Sharks will play Wade Graham in the halves but won't have Josh Dugan and Sione Katoa as they manage minor niggles.

Both trained on Tuesday and will be fine for the finals.

Isaac Liu, Lindsay Collins and Joey Manu won't play for the Sydney Roosters against South Sydney, but Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend have both been named to return from concussions.

Penrith have also sat out Dylan Edwards, Stephen Crichton and Viliame Kikau for their match with Canterbury.

Elsewhere, gun centre Bradman Best will return from the Knights in a big boost to their finals charge, but Lachlan Fitzgibbon is out with an injured leg.

Kotoni Staggs will be trialled at five-eighth for Brisbane alongside halfback Tom Dearden, while Payne Haas also returns against North Queensland.

Meanwhile Corey Norman has been dropped at St George Illawarra, with debutant Jayden Sullivan to partner Adam Clune in the halves.