AAP Rugby

Coaches Stuart, Bellamy warned by NRL

By AAP Newswire

Canberra Raiders NRL coach Ricky Stuart. - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has been put on notice ahead of the NRL finals, while Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has revealed he escaped with a warning for his offensive gesture from the coaches' box toward Cameron Smith during the Storm's clash with Wests Tigers.

Stuart has five days to respond to an NRL breach notice proposing a suspended $10,000 fine for "throwing a water bottle, with force, out of the coach's box during the match" while he was also warned for his post-match criticism of the officials.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo revealed he had had a "stern word" with Stuart, on Tuesday saying the coach's comments "went very close to crossing that line" of questioning the officials' integrity.

"We expect our coaches to set the standard for behaviour within our clubs and Ricky's conduct on Sunday is not the image we want to portray to our fans," Abdo said.

"This is effectively a good-behaviour bond. If there's a repeat then the fine will be enforced. It should act as another reminder to all coaches."

It is a warning headed by Bellamy, who was caught on camera giving Smith the finger after the Storm captain broke his coach's try-scoring record during their last-round win on Saturday.

The try tally had been a long-running joke within the Storm as it was one of the few records Smith had not broken during his illustrious career.

Post-match, Bellamy said he accepted he may be fined by the NRL but told SEN radio on Tuesday he had only received a warning.

"I think I was pretty close to that (fine) actually," Bellamy said.

"I've had a little warning and I can understand that.

"There's a lot of different ages watching that game."

Bellamy said he did not think about any repercussions when reacting to Smith's taunts, but soon after berated himself for his actions.

"As soon as I saw the guys behaving the way they were I thought 'Here's something back for you' but a couple of minutes later I thought, 'You stupid idiot'.

"Most people took it OK but I apologised after to the people who might have taken offence so I will learn from that mistake," he said.

Latest articles

News

Education First Youth Foyer Shepparton students enjoy free food trucks

On Sundays, students at Education First Youth Foyer Shepparton usually have a meal together. But with COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people allowed at gatherings, their weekly cook-up has been put on ice. So, in stepped EFYFS team...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Gargarro Botanic Garden hits major milestone

THE Gargarro Botanic Garden project in Girgarre has hit a massive milestone, with the recent completion of the detailed design stage of phase one. And in celebration, a virtual launch was held via online meeting platform Zoom on September 21 which...

Jared Prestwidge
News

Drink-driving disappointing, says Shepparton police

Shepparton police have been left disappointed after two drivers were caught drink-driving at the weekend. About 3.20 am on Saturday, September 19, a 29-year-old Shepparton man was intercepted in McDonald St, Shepparton. The driver, whose...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Parramatta on track for top-four NRL spot

Parramatta have all but wrapped up a top-four finish but were unconvincing in their NRL victory over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm’s Welch apologises for COVID breach

Melbourne prop Christian Welch has been stood down while the Storm and the NRL investigate a COVID-19 breach by having a guest at the team’s hotel.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NZ relax COVID rules for Bledisloe matches

The NZ government will ease quarantine to appease Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who said his team would be unable to prepare properly for the Bledisloe Tests.

AAP Newswire