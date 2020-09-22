Coaches Stuart, Bellamy warned by NRL

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has been put on notice ahead of the NRL finals, while Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has revealed he escaped with a warning for his offensive gesture from the coaches' box toward Cameron Smith during the Storm's clash with Wests Tigers.

Stuart has five days to respond to an NRL breach notice proposing a suspended $10,000 fine for "throwing a water bottle, with force, out of the coach's box during the match" while he was also warned for his post-match criticism of the officials.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo revealed he had had a "stern word" with Stuart, on Tuesday saying the coach's comments "went very close to crossing that line" of questioning the officials' integrity.

"We expect our coaches to set the standard for behaviour within our clubs and Ricky's conduct on Sunday is not the image we want to portray to our fans," Abdo said.

"This is effectively a good-behaviour bond. If there's a repeat then the fine will be enforced. It should act as another reminder to all coaches."

It is a warning headed by Bellamy, who was caught on camera giving Smith the finger after the Storm captain broke his coach's try-scoring record during their last-round win on Saturday.

The try tally had been a long-running joke within the Storm as it was one of the few records Smith had not broken during his illustrious career.

Post-match, Bellamy said he accepted he may be fined by the NRL but told SEN radio on Tuesday he had only received a warning.

"I think I was pretty close to that (fine) actually," Bellamy said.

"I've had a little warning and I can understand that.

"There's a lot of different ages watching that game."

Bellamy said he did not think about any repercussions when reacting to Smith's taunts, but soon after berated himself for his actions.

"As soon as I saw the guys behaving the way they were I thought 'Here's something back for you' but a couple of minutes later I thought, 'You stupid idiot'.

"Most people took it OK but I apologised after to the people who might have taken offence so I will learn from that mistake," he said.