Bellamy gets NRL warning for Smith bird

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has revealed he's escaped with a warning for his offensive gesture from the coaches' box toward Cameron Smith during their clash with Wests Tigers.

During their last-round win, Bellamy was caught on camera giving Smith the finger after the Storm captain broke his try-scoring record.

The try tally had been a long-running joke within the Storm as it was one of the few records Smith hadn't broken during his illustrious career.

Post match, Bellamy said he accepted he may be fined by the NRL but told SEN radio on Tuesday he had only received a warning.

"I think I was pretty close to that (fine) actually," Bellamy said.

"I've had a little warning and I can understand that.

"There's a lot of different ages watching that game."

Bellamy said he didn't think about any repercussions when reacting to Smith's taunts, but soon after berated himself for his actions.

"As soon as I saw the guys behaving the way they were I thought, here's something back for you but a couple of minutes later I thought, 'You stupid idiot'.

"Most people took it OK but I apologised after to the people who might have taken offence so I will learn from that mistake," he said.

