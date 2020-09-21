Eels desperate for NRL top-four finish

Parramatta are well aware that Saturday night's final round clash with Wests Tigers could make or break their NRL season.

When the Eels laid out their 2020 goals, a premiership was tops but it was closely followed by a top-four finish - which is no surprise given the title has never been won by a team from outside that position on the table.

Prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard said the side was aware it had plenty on the line against the Tigers at Bankwest Stadium.

Currently fourth, dependent on the outcome of their match as well as other results, they could climb to third or drop to fifth.

"We definitely know the position that we're currently sitting in, it's must-win," he said on Monday.

"It's massive that we get that win because we secure a top-four finish so everything it riding on it at the moment.

"It's there for us to win, and it's there for us to lose as well, so we definitely need to put in a good performance to take that into the finals."

Finishing fourth would set up a mouth-watering showdown with minor premiers Penrith - the first time both western Sydney clubs haver finished in the top four in the same NRL season.

Campbell-Gillard said the Panthers were "red-hot" and he'd look forward to a clash against his former team, but for now the focus was on the Tigers.

While out of the finals hunt, the Tigers will be looking for a fitting farewell club legends Benji Marshall and Chris Lawrence.

Campbell-Gillard is aware that Parramatta are being given little chance to going all the way - with bookmakers offering odds of $17 for a title win.

But he said the Eels didn't mind being underestimated.

"People or the media or whoever can say what they want - I believe we are definitely a threat.

"We've matched it with the teams sitting above us - we beat Penrith, we beat Melbourne and although we lost against Roosters I thought that was a pretty good performance.

"Everyone is writing us off but the we have belief within the squad we can take it out."