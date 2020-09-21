AAP Rugby

Brumbies’ Tom Wright eyeing Wallabies cap

By AAP Newswire

Tom Wright - AAP

1 of 1

After a whirlwind week capped by the Super Rugby AU crown, Brumbies winger Tom Wright has hardly had time to think about his Wallabies squad selection.

A highly-rated schoolboy prospect, Wright has long been touted as a future Test player but his career took a detour with three years playing for Manly in the NRL.

The 23-year-old is now on the cusp of Australian selection after being named in new coach Dave Rennie's 44-strong squad for next month's Bledisloe Cup matches in New Zealand followed by the Rugby Championship.

Rejoining rugby in 2019, Wright has been one of the Brumbies' best this season, helping steer the Canberra side to a five-point victory in the grand final over Queensland on Saturday night.

After spending Sunday celebrating, Wright and 12 of his title-winning Brumbies teammates hit the road to Cessnock in the NSW Hunter Valley to start the Wallabies' preparations for next month's two battles with the All Blacks in Wellington and Auckland.

He said he hadn't thought too much about what lies ahead.

"Not too much, we got the news the week prior to the grand final so that was our focus," Wright said on Monday.

"On the way up there it will be something where we can have time to reflect on the opportunity that we've got, but not so much yet."

Wright knows young Waratahs James Ramm and Tom Horton from his Sydney school days but is happy to have his Brumbies brethren around him in the new environment.

He's far from alone with 16 uncapped rookies in Rennies new-look Wallabies squad.

"That's the best part of being a part of team sport as you get to have success individually but then collectively ... you want to see guys in your side succeed," Wright said.

While Test regular Marika Koroibete has one Wallabies' wing berth nailed down, the other is up for grabs.

A consistent performer, Wright has excellent footwork, acceleration and solid defence.

A former five-eighth, he also has a strong kicking game which gives him an edge among some wing rivals.

"I'm really excited," he said.

"Obviously it will be something new for me so I'm looking forward to the challenges of trying to get a jersey and getting to meet new people and training at the highest level."

The Wallabies are awaiting clearance from the New Zealand government before flying to Christchurch on Friday or Saturday.

Latest articles

News

Virtual fun for the school holidays

Are you ready to log on to Mitchell Shire’s jam-packed school holiday program at the online library activity hub this September school holidays? While 2020 has been like no other year, council decided to bring the fun to each and every household...

David Rak
News

Commercial quantity of drugs found in Seymour

Drug bust in Seymour Police found a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Seymour on September 15. At about 8.20 am Seymour police intercepted a vehicle on Wallis St. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed they were in...

David Rak
News

Local law changes for Strathbogie Shire

Strathbogie Shire Council last night adopted a new local law that shows how working with the community means better decisions for our municipality. A total of 66 submissions were received on council’s Draft Community Local Law No. 2, more than 20...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Parramatta on track for top-four NRL spot

Parramatta have all but wrapped up a top-four finish but were unconvincing in their NRL victory over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm’s Welch apologises for COVID breach

Melbourne prop Christian Welch has been stood down while the Storm and the NRL investigate a COVID-19 breach by having a guest at the team’s hotel.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NZ relax COVID rules for Bledisloe matches

The NZ government will ease quarantine to appease Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who said his team would be unable to prepare properly for the Bledisloe Tests.

AAP Newswire