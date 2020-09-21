NRL to slash staff numbers to save $50m

AAP Rugby

By AAP Newswire

Rugby League Central - AAP

The NRL will cut 25 per cent of staff in a business restructure designed to save $50 million as they count the cost of COVID-19.

Chief executive Andrew Abdo announced the cuts on Monday, admitting the organisation would lose "some very good people during this process".

"Talented people with a genuine love and passion for our game who have all contributed in some way," he said.

"This is painful but necessary process to ensure we survive.

"I have genuine empathy for all employees affected and we will listen to their feedback."

The restructure comes after the executive team was whittled from 11 to eight, with employees to be consulted over the latest changes "over the coming weeks".

The simplified system will see staff split into seven areas: competitions, partnerships, fan experience, finance, technology and operations, risk, integrity and performance, brand, media and communications and participation and community.

"Our business, like so many others, has been hit by a hurricane called COVID which caused substantial damage. Our strategy moving forward is to stabilise, renovate and grow,'' Abdo said.

"In order to stabilise, we must secure revenues and reduce our expenses to ensure a strong foundation.

"Then we will renovate by considering ways to make our products more entertaining and dynamic for our fans.

"Finally, we will develop bold plans for growth, looking at new products, new markets and how we can grow the game internationally."

