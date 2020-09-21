Dragons have lost self-belief, says Young

Interim coach Dean Young doesn't know why St George Illawarra didn't turn to up to play Newcastle on Sunday, but says after two lean years the players have lost belief.

In their penultimate NRL game of the season, the Dragons gave a miserable account of themselves for a 42-18 loss to the Knights - their fourth in a row.

After finishing 15th last season and winning just six games this campaign, hope is scarce at the Dragons in a particularly taxing year.

"It was a disappointing performance that's for sure. I didn't see that coming," Young said.

"I honestly thought we could win today but the players are probably lacking a bit of belief and probably don't believe they can win at the moment."

But whether not they were sidetracked by the light at the end of the tunnel, Young lamented the performance and effort to let in seven tries.

Four tries poured through the middle of the field through soft defence, including the first one four minutes in.

Hooker Chris Randall darted through confused defenders 35 metres out, feeding the ball to Kalyn Ponga to score under the posts.

It started an ominous period by the Knights in which they scored four tries in 21 minutes.

"When you let in soft tries it's sort of a reflection of what the game means to you," Young said.

"Have you had enough or are we still willing to fight for the death? I'm not too sure.

"We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves because I know Melbourne Storm won't be feeling sorry for us next week.

"We need to dust ourselves off and get ready for a game back at home."

Meanwhile, Ben Hunt was taken off the field late in the second half with what is believed to be a quad injury, but the club could not confirm whether it was serious following the match.

Any significant injury would put him in doubt for Queensland selection when State of Origin squads are announced at the end of the week.