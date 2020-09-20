AAP Rugby

Head knocks force Knight’s NRL retirement

By AAP Newswire

Tim Glasby - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle forward Tim Glasby's career is over with the NRL approving his medical retirement due to repeated concussions.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since making his 138th first-grade appearance in the Knights' 26-0 round-seven loss to North Queensland in June.

Glasby was an early casualty in that game due to a head knock and revealed in July he was suffering ongoing concussion symptoms.

Before joining the Knights before the 2019 season, Glasby spent six seasons at Melbourne and was part of the Storm's premiership win in 2017.

He also made five appearances for Queensland in State of Origin from 2017 to 2019.

Glasby is set to focus on a post-football career as a financial planner and was given a farewell by the Knights following Sunday's match against St George Illawarra.

Latest articles

Opinion

Seema Abdullah: I will lobby for a decent train network in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton is a region of enormous opportunities due to our ideal location. In the food bowl of Victoria, the region stands tall and proud of its contribution to the horticultural industry, fruit production and exports. Recent investments in...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

Shepparton locals endorse new election candidates

I am very impressed by the standard of the candidates who have put their names forward for the Greater Shepparton City Council. With the retirement of four councillors, there is room for new blood to mix with the best of the current councillors who...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

Pause for thought: it’s council election time

A new era dawns in Greater Shepparton. This October’s local government election will have lasting implications for our future and the next four years will present a complex task in creating the direction we forge. Four of the nine sitting Greater...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Parramatta on track for top-four NRL spot

Parramatta have all but wrapped up a top-four finish but were unconvincing in their NRL victory over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NZ relax COVID rules for Bledisloe matches

The NZ government will ease quarantine to appease Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who said his team would be unable to prepare properly for the Bledisloe Tests.

AAP Newswire