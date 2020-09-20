AAP Rugby

I’d like to put RTS on a plane: Payten

By AAP Newswire

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - AAP



Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will wait another week to return home to New Zealand despite being ruled out of their final game of the NRL season with injury.

Tuivasa-Sheck suffered a hamstring injury midway through the second half of Sunday's sapping loss to Canberra, raising suggestions the homesick star could re-unite with his family this week.

However logistical issues mean the Kiwis international will remain in Sydney before flying back with the rest of the squad following next week's final match against Manly.

The Warriors were knocked out of the finals race last week.

"I'd like to put him on a plane but it's just not going to happen," said caretaker coach Todd Payten.

"We spoke about it last week, putting him on a commercial flight. But he'll get home quicker on a charter. I know he's counting down the days. He told me so after last week's game.

"His wife Ash was relieved that we got beat. I can't hold that against the kid."

Like they have been all year, the Warriors put in a gusty effort at GIO Stadium, ambushing last year's grand finalists to surge out to a 14-6 lead after half an hour.

And while two intercept tries over the final 50 minutes proved their downfall, Payten remained chuffed with their fighting spirit to push the Raiders until the final siren.

"Our consistent message is about representing everyone back home," he said.

"Perception around our club for a long time has been that we don't have any fight or spirit and I questioned their commitment after my first game in charge.

"The messaging has been consistent from that day forward just around making people proud for what we're doing, not just being another number here."

