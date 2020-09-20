AAP Rugby

Brumbies coach’s big Bledisloe Cup call

By AAP Newswire

McKellar - AAP

1 of 1

Jubilant coach Dan McKellar believes Noah Lolesio is ready for the Bledisloe Cup cauldron after guiding the Brumbies to Super Rugby AU glory with a final stunner in Canberra.

Thrown into the five-eighth hot seat after two months out with a torn hamstring, Lolesio put the Reds to the sword in the Brumbies' heart-stopping 28-23 victory on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old playmaker set up one try with a jink and offload, had a hand in another and slotted 13 points through two conversions, two penalties and a drop goal.

His match-winning display vindicated McKellar's bold decision to recall Lolesio ahead of ... for the Brumbies' biggest game of the season.

"It's easy to reflect and say that it was an easy decision," McKellar said as he savoured the Brumbies' first title triumph since the ACT outfit beat the mighty Crusaders in the 2004 Super Rugby final.

"As I said during the week, for four months he hadn't played before the Rebels game (in round one of the AU competition) and he fronted up that night and we were confident he'd do the same again tonight.

"He was one of our best players and there were a lot of other players that stood up as well."

The emerging star has been named in Wallabies coach's PONI (players of national interest) squad and asked if Lolesi was ready to wear Australia's No.10 jumper against the All Blacks next month, McKellar was unequivocal.

"I think so," he said.

"Like we've done here, if you surround him with experience, a good forward pack, which they'll have the Wallabies, a good scrum, lineout, maul and he can play, if you get on the front-foot he's very dangerous.

"He's certainly good enough and age goes out the window."

Victory for the Brumbies was also hugely satisfying for McKellar just days after it emerged he'd opted against taking on the role of Wallabies forwards coach under Rennie.

"It feels really good because we had to work for it," McKellar said of the Brumbies' title success.

"It's been a tough competition from one week to the next and having to deal with things: travel on game day and that sort of thing.

"And to win it here, and for our community as well, it's been a pretty tough year down here with obviously COVID and the bushfires. It's just nice."

Latest articles

AFL

Carlton’s Teague still rates Blues’ list

Carlton coach David Teague doesn’t think mass changes to the playing list are required for the Blues to mount a serious AFL finals challenge next season.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions ready to roar in AFL finals

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is bullish about his side’s chances of going deeper into the AFL finals this season than last year’s straight-sets exit.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Challenges keep coming for Crows coach

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says challenges will keep coming with uncertainty over future AFL list sizes and this year’s draft pool.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Parramatta on track for top-four NRL spot

Parramatta have all but wrapped up a top-four finish but were unconvincing in their NRL victory over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NZ relax COVID rules for Bledisloe matches

The NZ government will ease quarantine to appease Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who said his team would be unable to prepare properly for the Bledisloe Tests.

AAP Newswire