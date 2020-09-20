Trbojevic OK for NSW despite setback

Tom Trbojevic has declared he'll be ready to go for NSW's State of Origin series despite another injury setback.

Trbojevic's NRL season is over after he injured a shoulder 62 minutes into his comeback from a hamstring injury against Gold Coast on Saturday.

The superstar fullback was hurt trying to stop Titans' No.1 AJ Brimson, leaving him clutching his shoulder with his arm dangling by his side in the 42-24 loss.

Scans late on Saturday night ruled out the need for surgery with no rotator cuff damage or shoulder instability.

But there is an issue with his posterior shoulder, meaning he won't play in the final round against the Warriors.

Despite having just over an hour of football under his bet since June, Trbojevic is confident he'll be ready to face Queensland in the November 4 Origin opener in Adelaide.

"I definitely think I'll be right," the 23-year-old told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.

"It's unfortunate that I haven't got to play much footy this year but I'll definitely be right to go."

Trbojevic missed 14 games through injury last season, due to hamstring issues and a pectoral tear.

NSW coach Brad Fittler said despite his injury concerns, Trbojevic will be one of the first players picked in his 27-man Blues squad to go into camp on October 19.

"It's official mate, if you stop sooking, you're officially the first person in the squad of 27," Fittler told Trbojevic on the Sunday Footy Show.

Trbojevic's injury woe summed up the Sea Eagles' sorry season.

Manly were genuine top-four contenders and considered dark horses for the competition when Trbojevic suffered his hamstring injury in round six.

Since then they have won just three of their past 13 while their defensive record is the worst of any Des Hasler coached side in 15 years.

Trbojevic's brother admitted he loss of their star No.1 was a turning point.

"It's tough. We get a lot of confidence from having him on the field," Manly forward Jake Trbojevic said.

"Back in round six when we beat Canberra we were on top of the world ... We lost Tom for 12 weeks and our season went backwards.

"He gives us so much confidence."