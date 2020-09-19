AAP Rugby

Caslick makes code switch to join Roosters

By AAP Newswire

Charlotte Caslick - AAP

1 of 1

Charlotte Caslick is the latest Australian Olympic Sevens star to make a code switch to the NRLW after confirming she has signed with Sydney Roosters.

Considered the word's best female rugby sevens player, the signing of Caslick is a huge boost for the Roosters a week out from the start of the competition.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram in her new colours on Saturday.

"Proud to be joining the @sydneyroosters for the 2020 NRLW season," she said.

"Can't wait to strap the boots on finally!"

The final Roosters squad is set to be announced on Wednesday under new coach Jamie Feeney.

It comes days after sevens teammates Ellia Green and Evania Pelite signed with the Warriors after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed for 12 months.

Green was part of Australia's gold medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics and is a regular on the Sevens World Series circuit.

The 27-year-old was set to join Brisbane but was reluctant to undergo the strict quarantine requirements in place across Queensland, and opted to join the Warriors who are based in Sydney.

