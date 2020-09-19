Knights half ruled out of Dragons clash

Newcastle have been forced into a last-minute change for their crucial clash with St George Illawarra after five-eighth Tex Hoy was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old was named in the No.6 jersey for the first time this season to cover the suspended Kurt Mann.

However, Hoy picked up the hamstring injury in the captain's run on Saturday, forcing coach Adam O'Brien to bring Mason Lino into the halves.

It adds further pressure to Sunday's clash with the Dragons in which the Knights can press their claim for a finals advantage.

The Knights sit one point behind South Sydney on the NRL ladder with two games to play, and a win against St George Illawarra would move them into sixth.

It would put them in the box seat to land their first home final since 2006 heading into the last game of the season against Gold Coast next weekend.

After they were thrashed by Sydney Roosters last weekend, the Knights are desperate to rediscover their form as they make a run into the finals for the first time since 2013.

"We've got plenty to play for," O'Brien said ahead of Sunday's clash, in which the winner is awarded the Alex McKinnon Cup.

"There's a lot of emotional attachment, but honouring the Old Boys and certainly honouring Alex.

"We haven't won that cup and that's important to the playing group that we go after that.

"He's a part of us, a big part of our past but a part of our future being the recruitment boss."

Meanwhile, the club is expected to confirm the medical retirement of Queensland forward Tim Glasby in the coming days.

The 31-year-old has suffered a series of concussions over the past year and his application to be medically retired has reportedly been approved by the NRL.

He last played against North Queensland in round seven, the final game of his 138-game career for both the Knights and Melbourne Storm.

STATS THAT MATTER

*The Knights have turned it around through their defence, conceding 17.8 points per game, their fewest in a season since 1998, although their defensive form in recent weeks could be a cause for concern.

*Newcastle have won just over 30 per cent of games against St George Illawarra, their worst record against any opponent.

*Newcastle have scored the opening try in the past five games against the Dragons.