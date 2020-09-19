AAP Rugby

NRL fines Scott for drunken incident

By AAP Newswire

Canberra's Curtis Scott - AAP

The NRL has added to Canberra centre Curtis Scott's horror season by proposing a $15,000 fine for his drunken behaviour on Australia Day.

On Saturday, the NRL issued Scott with a breach notice for bringing the game into disrepute and breaking the game's policies concerning the consumption of alcohol.

However, the 22-year-old can have the fine wholly suspended if he completes an education and counselling program implemented by the NRL.

Scott was drawn into a lengthy legal battle after being arrested by NSW Police in Sydney on January 26 when he was found sleeping under a tree.

He successfully had charges - including assaulting a police officer - dropped earlier this week when he was cleared in court after body-cam footage showed he was drunk and disorientated when he was handcuffed, pepper-sprayed and tasered by police.

The magistrate in the case said the experience Scott endured during and after his his arrest had been "quite a punishment".

However, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the game expected a higher standard of behaviour from its players.

"Our players are role models in the community and must set an example for young people who look up to them," he said in a statement on Saturday.

"In our view, Curtis should not have placed himself in a position where he was found in the state that he was in. "That sort of behaviour is not acceptable and impacts on the reputation of our game and our brand." Scott hasn't played for Canberra since suffering a leg injury against Canterbury on August 30.

