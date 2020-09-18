AAP Rugby

2020 all but over for hamstrung Moylan

By AAP Newswire

Matt Moylan. - AAP

1 of 1

Injury-plagued Cronulla back Matt Moylan is unlikely to play for the Sharks again in 2020 after his latest hamstring issue.

Sharks coach John Morris said the luckless 29-year-old is facing at least four weeks on the sidelines and simply won't be in a position to return to the team during their NRL finals campaign.

"I don't think he will be ready," Morris said.

"It's another hamstring so it's a good four to six weeks which just puts him too far behind the eight-ball."

Moylan has made just eight appearances in 2020 and teammate Chad Townsend revealed he played with the hamstring tear during a 38-12 loss to Penrith late last month.

After playing a key role in the Sharks' charge to a preliminary final in 2018, Moylan has made just 19 appearances over the past two seasons with a string of injury setbacks.

While the former NSW State of Origin representative is set to miss the Sharks' finals campaign, Morris is confident he's got the cattle he needs for the remainder of the season.

Chad Townsend still has two matches to serve on his suspension for a shoulder charge on Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga and will miss Saturday's SCG clash against the Sydney Roosters and the round 20 match against Canberra the following weekend.

Morris however says Connor Tracey, along with halfback Shaun Johnson and fullback William Kennedy, will make up for the absences of Moyland and Townsend.

"Connor Tracey is just doing a fantastic job for us. He played a really good role for us there on the weekend, he's going to be pivotal for us again tomorrow (against Sydney Roosters)," he said.

"Even with Chad back in the side we've still got Connor there as that sort of utility.

"Kind of locked in there for our spine for the rest of the season."

