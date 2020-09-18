AAP Rugby

Sevens star Green signs with Warriors NRLW

By AAP Newswire

Ellia Green. - AAP

1 of 1

Australian Olympic Sevens star Ellia Green has turned her back on Brisbane to join the Warriors in the NRLW competition.

Green was set to join premiers Brisbane but is understood to have been reluctant to undergo strict quarantine requirements in place across Queensland and will instead link with the Warriors, who are based in Sydney.

The 27-year-old Melbourne flyer was part of Australia's gold medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics and is a regular on the Sevens World Series circuit.

But with the Tokyo Games postponed 12 months and the international competition on hold due to COVID-19, many of the players are looking at game time in rugby league.

Charlotte Caslick and Emma Tonegato are believed to be considering a temporary cross-code switch with the Roosters while fellow sevens star Evania Pelite has also opted for the Warriors.

With Jillaroos coach Brad Donald signing on, the Warriors have also attracted Jillaroos five-eighth Kirra Dibb, who is one of five former Roosters, including Australian PM's XIII captain Karina Brown and Broncos premiership-winner Tazmin Gray.

"I'm thrilled about the talent we've been able to secure to build around our five core Warriors players who have such made huge sacrifices to be involved in this year," Donald said.

"It has been hectic pulling the squad together in such limited time but we have a strong group we can build here to do the Warriors proud.

"Bringing in Ellia and Evania from their sevens rugby union background is going to add a special dimension and we're able to draw on a good base of players who know what the NRLW premiership is all about."

The Broncos have claimed both titles since the league kicked off in 2018 with this year's competition getting underway on October 3.

