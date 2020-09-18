AAP Rugby

Barrett signs Furner to be Dogs assistant

By AAP Newswire

David Furner. - AAP

1 of 1

David Furner will join Trent Barrett as one of his key assistants at Canterbury next year as part of the NRL club's new-look coaching staff.

The former Canberra head coach will move from his current role as an assistant at Newcastle to the Bulldogs at the end of the season.

His announcement marks one of the first confirmed members of Barrett's new team.

Mick Potter is already listed to coach Mounties in the NSW Cup as part of a new partnership with the Bulldogs.

Cronulla assistant Craig Sandercock is also expected to join Furner, having worked with Barrett at Manly.

Furner's appointment comes after he was one of the last three contenders for the top job at St George Illawarra, before Anthony Griffin won out.

"I have been impressed with the vision that the Bulldogs have for the future and the plan that they have put together to get there," Furner said.

"They are a proud club that are looking to re-build and I am excited about what lies ahead for them."

Meanwhile his move could open the door for current Dragons interim Dean Young to move to Newcastle as an assistant Adam O'Brien.

Young told the Dragons on Wednesday he was leaving the club after being overlooked for the top job, with the Knights or North Queensland his most likely destinations.

