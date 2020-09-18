AAP Rugby

Su’A cops one-game NRL ban for high hit

By AAP Newswire

Jaydn Su'A in action against Canterbury. - AAP

1 of 1

South Sydney's hopes of a home final have taken another hit with Jaydn Su'A accepting a one-game ban for his high contact on Canterbury half Lachlan Lewis.

Su'A almost immediately accepted the grade-two careless high tackle charge on Friday morning, for the tackle that saw him sin-binned and left Lewis clearly concussed.

Had he opted to fight it at the judiciary and lost he would have faced a two-game ban and in turn a suspension from the opening week of the finals.

The charge still comes as a blow to the Rabbitohs.

The second-rower has been one of their most improved players this year, and will now miss the final-round clash with heavyweight arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters.

Thursday night's shock loss to the Bulldogs means Souths must win that match and hope Newcastle lose to either St George Illawarra or Gold Coast to claim a top-six finish.

Otherwise, a trip to McDonald Jones Stadium for an elimination final likely awaits.

Meanwhile Canterbury centre Tim Lafai's season is likely over after being charged for a high tackle on Su'A late in the match.

He would need to successfully challenge the grade-one charge to face Penrith in the final round of the season.

Latest articles

World

Assange charged under contentious US law

A constitutional law expert says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under a US law that has been used for politically motivated prosecutions.

AAP Newswire
World

Biden slams Trump’s coronavirus response

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as ‘close to criminal’.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ opposition tackles Ardern with tax cuts

National leader Judith Collins will attempt to wrest the prime ministership in New Zealand from Jacinda Ardern with promises of tax cuts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Raiders’ Scott tells of charges anxiety

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says a huge weight has been lifted off Raiders centre Curtis Scott after he was cleared of assaulting police.

AAP Newswire