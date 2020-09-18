Su’A cops one-game NRL ban for high hit

South Sydney's hopes of a home final have taken another hit with Jaydn Su'A accepting a one-game ban for his high contact on Canterbury half Lachlan Lewis.

Su'A almost immediately accepted the grade-two careless high tackle charge on Friday morning, for the tackle that saw him sin-binned and left Lewis clearly concussed.

Had he opted to fight it at the judiciary and lost he would have faced a two-game ban and in turn a suspension from the opening week of the finals.

The charge still comes as a blow to the Rabbitohs.

The second-rower has been one of their most improved players this year, and will now miss the final-round clash with heavyweight arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters.

Thursday night's shock loss to the Bulldogs means Souths must win that match and hope Newcastle lose to either St George Illawarra or Gold Coast to claim a top-six finish.

Otherwise, a trip to McDonald Jones Stadium for an elimination final likely awaits.

Meanwhile Canterbury centre Tim Lafai's season is likely over after being charged for a high tackle on Su'A late in the match.

He would need to successfully challenge the grade-one charge to face Penrith in the final round of the season.