Tom Trbojevic’s green light for NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Tom Trbojevic. - AAP

Tom Trbojevic will make his return from a hamstring injury against Gold Coast on Saturday after Manly coach Des Hasler confirmed the fullback's fitness.

Trbojevic hasn't played since tearing his hamstring in round six, with the Sea Eagles' season having spiralled out of control in his absence.

It means the superstar fullback will have two games to push his State of Origin claims, with coach Brad Fittler already stating that will be enough match-time to pick him.

"He doesn't have to break or set any records tomorrow," Hasler said.

"It's probably just working his way through and getting a good stint under his belt.

"The position he is playing you can't really dictate or manage how it's played.

"Tommy doesn't play like that. He plays on instinct, so it's hard to take it out of his game."

There were fears Trbojevic would not return this year, given he had twice done his same left hamstring in 2019.

But Hasler said he was never tempted to put the 23-year-old on ice for the rest of the season.

"I think players like Tommy, they're footballers and want to play football," Hasler said.

"It's what they work for.

"He is really excited about playing and is working really hard. Tomorrow is a result from the fruit of his labours."

