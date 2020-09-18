AAP Rugby

Cordner to miss Roosters clash with Sharks

By AAP Newswire

Bod Cordner has been rested for the Sydney Roosters' NRL clash. - AAP

Trent Robinson has launched an impassioned defence of the Sydney Roosters' concussion protocols after telling Boyd Cordner to sit out Saturday night's NRL clash with Cronulla.

Cordner's health has been the centre of attention all week, after the Kangaroos Test captain suffered another head knock in last week's win over Newcastle.

The 28-year-old passed a concussion test during the game but did not return, and has also ticked all boxes at training this week.

However the third-placed Roosters' decision to sit Cordner out for this week only comes with his history in mind.

He missed five weeks earlier this year after suffering two concussions in just over a fortnight, prompting ongoing headaches that left him seeing a specialist.

Last Saturday's knock was only in his third game back, while he also missed a match through concussion last year.

And while he was initially named, Robinson and the club's doctor opted on Wednesday to rest him with a view to bring him back next week.

"A lot of people have talked about it this week and the concern is there and we understand it," Robinson said.

"He's been great, physically post-game, and he has trained well this week. But he won't play this weekend, that decision was made a few days ago.

"He accepted that."

Cordner's concussion issues have prompted calls for an early retirement from some external quarters, with Robinson refusing to enter into that debate publicly.

"We have had those discussions about how to treat Boyd in the right way, both with people within the club, specialists and family members," he said.

"We know it's not something we're not going to discuss with anyone else.

"The integrity of our group will stay in the group and we will look after our players as we see fit in the best possible way."

But what Robinson would't cop was a column from former Wallaby and Nine Media journalist Peter Fitzsimmons, which questioned the club's handling of the concussions.

In it, Fitzsimmons compared Cordner's returns to play with the Wests Tigers' push to retire Liam Fulton at age 29 in 2014.

"Peter has done a very good job over the years about pushing his views on concussion and pushing sport on that," Robinson said.

"That has been a very positive thing.

"Now on multiple occasions he has questioned our integrity as a club and our handling of that.

"Luke Keary he questioned when we gave him six weeks ... which is unprecedented.

"We have doctors and specialists independent of this club which we use, and then we have discussions with their family members

"And I know our protocols are right. So somebody with a keyboard is not going to tell us what we're going to do.

"To question the integrity of individuals in that is disappointing and unacceptable from our point of view."

Meanwhile Angus Crichton is the most like option to start for Cordner, with Sonny Bill Williams the other alternative.

Robinson also confirmed there are no injury concerns around James Tedesco and Sio Siua Taukeiaho who have been rested before the finals.

