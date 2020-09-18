Centre Godwin opts for Force over Waratahs

Centre Kyle Godwin has knocked back the NSW Waratahs to re-sign with the Western Force for another two years.

It was believed the 28-year-old would link with the Waratahs but he instead re-committed to the Perth-based club where he started his Super Rugby career.

Brumbies veteran centre Tevita Kuridrani is also believed to be joining the Force for the 2021 season.

Making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2012, Godwin played five seasons with the Force before two years in Canberra with the Brumbies and a stint in Ireland.

Godwin was one of the Force's best performers through Super Rugby AU, despite the side not managing to crack a win.

Earning one Wallabies cap in 2016, he said he was happy to remain in Perth, where he grew up.

"This club holds a special place in my heart and to be able to represent WA again means the world to me," Godwin said in a statement.

"It feels like a homecoming after beginning my career here all those years ago."

With 60 Western Force caps to his name, Godwin said he was enjoying playing under coach Tim Sampson, who also recently re-signed.

"I've really enjoyed the style of play that Tim Sampson has instilled into this group," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to growing as a player under him."