Bulldogs upset NRL finals-bound Souths

Canterbury rocked NRL finals-bound South Sydney 26-16 on Thursday night despite a spectacular refereeing error that threatened to derail their victory.

Just two weeks out from the finals, the spotlight is on referees after the Rabbitohs were awarded a try despite Jaxson Paulo's right foot going touch in goal before he grounded the ball.

Ashley Klein awarded the try in the 33rd minute on the advice of touch judge Phil Henderson, who missed the error despite standing in perfect position.

The Bulldogs were leading 20-0 at the time but, despite leaking another two tries, they managed to hold on to stun the sixth-placed Souths.

It could be a costly loss for the Rabbitohs who will play the Sydney Roosters next week with hopes of securing a home final in week one of the finals.

Coach Wayne Bennett accused his players of having an attitude problem that needs fixing.

"In this game, if you underestimate your opponent and don't have enough respect for them you find yourself in that situation," he said.

"I can't tell you what's in their brains, I wish I could, it would make it a lot easier for me as a coach.

"The indications would be that they thought it was going to be a bit easier than what it was."

The Bulldogs moved off the bottom of the NRL ladder, leaving Brisbane in the box seat to claim an unwanted first wooden spoon.

It was Canterbury's third win of the season and their first since July.

"That was seven weeks in the making. I'm just so proud of the 17 players," Steve Georgallis said as he enjoyed his first win as interim coach.

"We just kept on turning up in defence... Possession swung, momentum swung, and we just kept turning up for each other.

"We talked about it all week; don't leave the game with regrets."

And they did it without halfback Lachlan Lewis after he copped a troubling hit in the first half.

Souths second-rower Jaydn Su'a could be set for a stint on the sidelines after he was sent to the sin bin for the high shot on the Bulldogs No.7.

Lewis stumbled to his feet and fumbled the ball, with replays showing Su'a caught him on the jaw as the half slipped into the tackle.

It'll be an anxious wait on the match review committee's ruling on Friday morning given Su'a missed round 13 for a dangerous contact charge.

Five-eighth Cody Walker was most dangerous for Souths with two try-assists, while Campbell Graham and Alex Johnston crossed for tries.

Reimis Smith, Chris Smith, Tim Lafai and Raymond Faitala-Mariner all bagged tries for the Bulldogs in a fitting win for skipper Josh Jackson in his 200th NRL game.

"He's been through thick and thin this year and leads by example," Georgallis said.

"The players were so ecstatic at the end of the game for him."