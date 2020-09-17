AAP Rugby

Gold Coast Titans release Bryce Cartwright

By AAP Newswire

Bryce Cartwright. - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast have released out-of-favour Bryce Cartwright from the remainder of his contract.

Cartwright hasn't played for the Titans after he was dropped in July and he has since been living in NSW with his wife and children.

The Titans confirmed on Thursday they had released the 25-year-old from the final year of a lucrative contract, reportedly worth $450,000, to pursue opportunities in his home state.

It marks the end of an underwhelming stint on the Gold Coast for Cartwright following his arrival from Penrith ahead of the 2018 season.

Touted as a future NSW State of Origin prospect following a strong start to his career at the Panthers, Cartwright made the move to the Titans to work under ex-coach Garth Brennan.

The pair had worked together at Penrith but Cartwright struggled with form and was criticised for poor defensive efforts.

When Brennan was sacked in the middle of 2019, Cartwright's future at the club was also unclear with many viewing him as a costly relic of the former coach's tenure.

Cartwright showed glimpses of his best form in the early stages of 2020 under new coach Justin Holbrook but found himself creating headlines after refusing to receive an influenza vaccination as part of the NRL's post-COVID shutdown return-to-play regulations.

Eventually granted a medical exemption, Cartwright played just seven matches this year and 43 in total during his three seasons at the Titans,.

It's unclear where Cartwright's future lies with the 25-year-old admitting earlier in the year he was battling a chronic knee issue.

Latest articles

News

New café set for GOTAFE

Shepparton’s Goulburn Ovens Institute of TAFE campus will receive a multi-million dollar café and kitchen upgrade. The funding was announced as part of the Victorian Government’s $55 million project for essential upgrades to learning...

Morgan Dyer
News

Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

A house in Grammar Park Gardens Estate has been trashed by offenders, with windows smashed, paint smeared on walls and faeces on the carpet totalling more than $10,000 worth of damage. Shepparton police Leading Senior Constable Mark Doyle said he...

Liz Mellino
News

Mel and Travis Blair became foster carers six years ago

Mel Blair will be forever grateful to the teenage boy who broke into her car in 2014. Because if it weren’t for him, the Invergordon local and her husband Travis wouldn’t be foster carers today. “I was working night shifts at Big W when it...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire