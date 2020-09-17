AAP Rugby

Lolesio to lead Brumbies in injury return

By AAP Newswire

Young gun Noah Lolesio will lead the Brumbies into the Super Rugby AU grand final against Queensland despite not playing for two months.

Coach Dan McKellar has opted for a new halves pairing for Saturday night's clash in Canberra, with Lolesio partnering Joe Powell and Wallabies halfback Nic White and Bayley Kuenzle relegated to the reserves,

Lolesio injured his hamstring in mid-July but impressed enough before that issue to be named in the Wallabies squad last week.

"As a team we're really happy for Noah," McKellar said.

"He was playing good footy before his setback, he's done a lot of work to get himself right and trained very well over the last two weeks.

"We've got full confidence and belief in his ability."

Following their last-round loss to the Reds, the Brumbies have named an all-Wallabies front row with props Scott Sio and Allan Alaalatoa along with hooker Folau Fainga'a.

Murray Douglas returns to the starting XV to partner Cadeyrn Neville in the second row while Lachlan McCaffrey will wear the No.6 jersey.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Andy Muirhead, Tevita Kuridrani, Irae Simone, Tom Wright, Noah Lolesio, Joe Powell, Pete Samu, Will Miller, Lachlan McCaffrey, Cadeyrn Neville, Murray Douglas, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio, Res: Connal McInerney, James Slipper, Tom Ross, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Bayley Kuenzle, Solomone Kata.

