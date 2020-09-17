AAP Rugby

Proctor wants to repay Titans’ NRL faith

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast's Kevin Proctor. - AAP

His NRL future resolved, Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor wants to repay the Titans' faith with on-field success.

The 31-year-old put a horror month behind him on Wednesday with a one-year contract extension keeping him at the Titans until the end of 2021.

Proctor will return from a four-game ban for biting this Saturday against Manly, a suspension that had many worried his time at the Titans was at an end.

But the ex-Melbourne Storm forward was always confident he'd stay at the Titans and says the fallout from being the first NRL player to be sent off for biting is just something he has to deal with.

"The club know what type of person I am and everyone that knows me, knows what type of person I am," Proctor said.

"It is what it is. I can't really go back on it now.

"I've put all that behind me. Just concentrating on these last two games."

Since arriving at the Titans ahead of the 2017 season, Proctor has had little to celebrate on or off the field.

Gold Coast haven't made the finals since his arrival and coaches Neil Henry and Garth Brennan have both been sacked during Proctor's stay.

Off-field, the New Zealand international was stripped of the club captaincy early in the 2017 season after being embroiled in a cocaine scandal with Kiwis teammate Jesse Bromwich in Canberra while on Test duties.

He regained the captaincy this year after Ryan James' season-ending knee injury but was again in the spotlight after being sent off for biting Cronulla playmaker Shaun Johnson last month.

Proctor, however, is looking forward, eager to lead a revamped pack for 2021 under Justin Holbrook that includes recruits David Fifita, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Herman Ese'ese and current gun Moeaki Fotuaika.

"We've got a couple of great signings in these young kids that are coming to the club," Proctor said.

"Hopefully I can help them out a little bit.

"I can obviously learn off them too so I'm so excited for the club and I know the club's heading in the right direction.

"If I had have left the club it would've left a sour taste in my mouth just because I think I've got some unfinished business here and I think I owe it to the club for the faith they've shown in me over the last couple of years and sticking by me.

"We've got successful years here to come, I want to be there for when they do have those successful years."

