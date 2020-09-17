AAP Rugby

Kevin Proctor signs new Titans NRL deal

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast's Kevin Proctor. - AAP

1 of 1

Kevin Proctor's NRL future has finally been resolved with the Gold Coast captain signing a one-year contract extension with the NRL club.

Proctor put a horror month behind him on Wednesday, agreeing to stay with the Titans until the end of 2021 as he prepares to return from a four-game ban for biting.

It comes after the Kiwi Test star had feared he would have to look elsewhere to continue his rugby league career, after entering the last months of this season unsigned.

But that has now ended, with the 31-year-old Proctor having agreed to a new deal while suspended.

Proctor's case for a new contract had been backed by teammates and former Titans players, who long held the belief he should be part of the club's next chapter.

He will be the senior leader of a revamped pack that includes recruits David Fifita, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Herman Ese'ese and alongside current gun Moeaki Fotuaika.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook welcomed Proctor's decision to re-sign.

"Kevin has played some of the best football of his career this season and I look forward to that continuing next season," Holbrook said.

"It is great to have a local junior continue at our Club and I know Kevin wants the Club to be successful.

"He is excited to be part of that."

Latest articles

News

GV parkrun to take place in Murchison

Byline: Caitlin Cassidy Goulburn Valley’s third parkrun will start in Murchison once COVID-19 restrictions are further eased. Lisa Niglia, who lives in Murchison, said organisers were yet to find a suitable site for the weekly 5 km run...

Caitlin Cassidy
News

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

The numbers have stacked up and the odds are in Shepparton’s favour.

Morgan Dyer
News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight. It means residents in border towns such as Echuca-Moama and Cobram-Barooga will be able to resume every day life across their...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire