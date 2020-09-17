Dogs’ Jackson to make history in game 200

Interim Canterbury coach Steve Georgallis has praised Josh Jackson's leadership as he prepares to become just the 13th Bulldogs player to reach 200 games at the NRL club.

Jackson will achieve the milestone in Thursday night's clash with South Sydney, as the Bulldogs desperately chase victory to avoid their first wooden spoon since 2008.

Still contracted for another three years, Jackson is poised to one day become one of Canterbury's most-capped players with in excess of 250 games.

But more impressive than Jackson's longevity to Georgallis is his leadership.

Georgallis has been at the club since before Jackson was announced captain in 2018, with the second-rower having been the heart and soul of the team in a time of great change.

"He's just a really good leader on the football field. He talks and he backs it up on the field with his actions," Georgallis said.

"He is one of those players who leads by example and everyone wants to play with him and do their best for him."

Typically, the former NSW and Kangaroos edge forward has tried to down play the achievement this week.

He has placed avoiding the spoon at a higher importance than his own milestone, with a final-round clash with Penrith their only other chance to climb above Brisbane.

"It's a nice thing when I look back at the end of my career to be proud of," Jackson said.

"It's a club with a great deal of history and something I'm extremely proud of and extremely lucky to be a part of.

"Some great players have come before me and the club was built on hard work and resilience and toughness.

"It's something we're really looking to get back to.

"I know it hasn't been a great year for us by any means.

"But it's something we want to get back to; we strive to be a part of that and a part of the legacy of this great club."