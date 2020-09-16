AAP Rugby

Young won’t stay as Dragons NRL assistant

By AAP Newswire

Dean Young - AAP

1 of 1

St George Illawarra will have a new coaching staff next year with Dean Young not prepared to stay at the Dragons as an assistant to Anthony Griffin.

A week after being overlooked for the top job at the Dragons, it's understood interim coach Young told bosses on Wednesday he would not stay on for next season.

It comes after fellow assistants Shane Flanagan and James Shepherd were told last week they would not be kept on, with their contracts expiring this year.

Head of athletic performance Nathan Pickworth was also told he would not be retained, with Griffin expected to bring his own men in.

While it's unlikely Griffin will bring any staff across from his stint at Penrith, there are a number of high-profile coaches on the market.

Paul Green, Anthony Seibold, Dean Pay, John Cartwright, Josh Hannay and Steve Georgallis and some of the coaches to have lost their positions this year.

Meanwhile, Young's exit will come after spending virtually his whole football life at the club, making his debut for St George Illawarra in 2003.

He became an assistant to Paul McGregor in 2014, just 12 months after his retirement, and took over from him on an interim basis last month.

The 36-year-old Young had remained popular with the playing group, but Dragons officials believed the club needed a new outside voice.

He is expected to head to either North Queensland or Newcastle, with both clubs on the search for new assistants.

The Cowboys have undergone a coaching upheaval of their own after Green's exit, with Todd Payten getting the top job over Hannay.

"I'm in the coaching game for the long haul," Young said last Friday.

"I'm only 36 and I've been an assistant coach for six years so I've still got a lot to learn, just like head coaches who are 50 years of age.

"I view myself as a coach and where my journey goes I'm not too sure.

"We'll work that out in the future."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

The numbers have stacked up and the odds are in Shepparton’s favour. The city was announced as the number one place in Victoria and the second best in Australia for buying division one-winning lottery tickets in the last financial year. Five...

Morgan Dyer
News

NSW promises to ease border restrictions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is promising to further ease restrictions on cross-border travel with Victoria.

Geoff Adams
News

Local psychologists “not surprised” regional Australians more likely to be impacted by suicide

Greater Shepparton psychologists say new statistics revealing regional Australians are more likely to be impacted by suicide than their metropolitan counterparts are “concerning but not surprising”. The research showed regional...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire