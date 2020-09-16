AAP Rugby

Prior re-signs with Force, Godwin to come

By AAP Newswire

Kyle Godwin is likely to stay on at the Western Force. - AAP

Western Force captain Ian Prior has re-signed for a further two years, while the signature of Wallabies hopeful Kyle Godwin might not be far away.

Just a day after coach Tim Sampson signed a two-year extension, Prior also put pen to paper.

Although the competition format for next year remains unclear, the Force are now considered a vital part of Rugby Australia's future plans given they are owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest.

A youth-laden Force outfit finished last and winless in Super Rugby AU this season, but are expected to make some significant signings in the lead-up to next season.

Godwin, who signed with the Force on a short-term deal earlier this year, was due to link with the Waratahs next season.

But it seems that deal won't go through, with the Force keen to swoop on the one-Test Wallaby.

Godwin was picked for a Wallabies training squad earlier this month, but failed to make the final cut.

The Force announced last week that they had signed Waratahs prop Tom Robertson

Prior has become the face of the Force since they were axed in 2017.

The 30-year-old spent a brief period with English club Harlequins after the Force were cut from Super Rugby, but returned when Forrest launched his plans for World Series Rugby, which later morphed into Global Rapid Rugby.

"We've been through so much together. There's a group of us that had interest from overseas back in 2017, but we decided to stay and help rebuild this club," Prior said.

"For us to get back into Super Rugby this year is something we're really proud of.

"You look at our history, where we've come from and where we're going, it's exciting.

"I feel I've got my best years of rugby ahead of me and I want to play that here at the Force."

