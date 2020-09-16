AAP Rugby

Addin Fonua-Blake pushes for Manly release

By AAP Newswire

Addin Fonua-Blake is seeking a release from his NRL contract at Manly. - AAP

Addin Fonua-Blake could depart Manly at the end of the season after the Sea Eagles allowed the powerhouse prop to talk to rival NRL clubs.

Fonua-Blake has told Manly he wants to leave Sydney with his family, despite having two years left to run on his contract.

Manly confirmed on Wednesday they were open to releasing the 24-year-old, who is set to become one of the most in-demand forwards in the NRL.

But the Sea Eagles have said they will only release the forward if they receive compensation, likely from his next club.

"Addin is a senior and highly valued member of the Sea Eagles squad and would be a huge loss," a Manly statement read.

"(However) out of respect to him and his circumstances the club has today given its permission for the exploratory conversations to be conducted immediately

"The club will look favourably upon a request to release Addin from the final two years of his contract on compassionate grounds as long as the Sea Eagles receive fair and reasonable compensation.

"The club has advised Addin and his manager that this matter needs to be resolved promptly so that all parties can confidently plan for the future."

While the Tongan international landed himself in hot water earlier this year for offensive comments to a referee, he is one of the game's best props.

He leads all front-rowers for metres per run in the NRL with more than 10, and his one-two combination with Martin Taupau is one of the best in the NRL.

The Sea Eagles front-row depth would also take a hit, having won just one of five games without him in the past two seasons.

