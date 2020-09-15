AAP Rugby

Brumbies’ Test trio to lead in Super final

The Brumbies' World Cup players will need to lead the charge if they are to stop the resurgent Queensland Reds, according to their Super Rugby title-winning coach Laurie Fisher.

The veteran forwards coach has been with the Canberra side since 2000, with the Brumbies earning champion status in 2001 and 2004 in their golden period.

They get a chance to add to their silverware at GIO Stadium on Saturday night when they host the Reds in the Super Rugby AU final with a crowd expected of 6,000 - a sell-out in COVID-19 conditions.

Despite his own success, Fisher said it was on the Brumbies' most experienced heads in Wallabies forwards James Slipper, Scott Sio and captain Allan Alaalatoa to step up.

"They've been pretty good, a few of these boys have played in a World Cup final like Slipper and Sio and plenty of Test matches," Fisher said on Tuesday.

"A grand final is obviously a different game but we've got plenty of experience amongst the group."

While the Brumbies will start favourites, they scraped to a win over Queensland with a penalty kick after fulltime in round five while the Reds outplayed them in their final round dead rubber.

Fisher, who had 10 years away from Canberra before returning in 2018 to work under Dan McKellar, said the young Reds had shown plenty of improvement through the season.

"They're playing with a lot of confidence. They've got an off-load game, carry game, they're well coached, so it's a huge challenge," he said.

"They're a really good side and getting better every week."

He said the Brumbies needed to make the most of their set-piece dominance.

"Grand finals are about doing the basics well, make our tackles, catch and pass skill, good breakdown work, and if we do them right we will be in the position to capitalise on the opportunities as they present," Fisher said.

