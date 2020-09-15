Croft knocked out at Brisbane NRL training

Brisbane playmaker Brodie Croft is set to miss Friday's NRL clash with Parramatta after being knocked out during a collision at Broncos training.

Croft has been one of the faces of Brisbane's horror year, with his inconsistent form seeing him in and out of the line-up in his first season since joining from Melbourne.

The 23-year-old was training at five-eighth in Brisbane on Tuesday preparation for the Bankwest Stadium match when his head came into contact with a teammate's hip.

He was assisted from the field looking heavily concussed.

Skipper Alex Glenn said he'd spoken to Croft since and he was dealing with a "sore head".

"It was a pretty nasty blow," Glenn said.

"His head just got caught up in a wrong position and he's recovering at the moment as best as he can and is obviously having the rest of the afternoon off."

"He's got to see some more medical staff and the doctor tomorrow morning."

Glenn said it was disappointing for Croft, who was looking to finish a turbulent year on a good note.

"He was pumped to get back into the side this week and looking forward to the challenge of putting the jersey back on again so he was disappointed to go down but he's just got to make sure he recovers well."

In other selection news, young Broncos prop Payne Haas has been given some time off and will also miss the Eels match.

The 20-year-old, who made his State of Origin debut for NSW last year, has played 16 games this season.

But he has also dealt with the death last month of his older brother Chace Haas, who was a quadriplegic after a car accident while he was a baby.

Glenn said the Broncos players could temporarily leave the NRL bubble on Friday and the club wanted Haas to spend it with his family.

"This Friday we get six hours out of the bubble and Payno had a lot going on with him and his family and we wanted to give him the opportunity to spend time with them while he can be out.

"He's had an outstanding year and has turned up every week for our team and put his body on the line and he deserves the opportunity to go home and see his family for the first time in a long time."