Western Force re-sign coach Sampson

By AAP Newswire

While the make-up of next year's Super Rugby competition is still to be determined, Western Force have announced a new contract for coach Tim Sampson.

Sampson, who joined the Force in 2018, has signed for another two years after navigating the club's return to a revamped Super Rugby AU this season.

The team didn't manage a win but were competitive against the other four Australian sides despite being absent from the competition for two years.

Sampson says he has relished his time at the franchise and is excited for what lies ahead.

"These are very special and exciting times to be involved with the club," Sampson said in a statement.

"We currently have a wonderful team throughout the entire organisation who are all motivated and passionate about what we do and who we represent."

Force head of rugby Matt Hodgson praised the impact of Sampson on the club and players.

"Tim has done an excellent job and we are thrilled to keep him here at the Western Force," Hodgson said.

"He has helped establish a strong family-oriented culture within the organisation and I believe he is creating a long-lasting legacy for the club and the players."

