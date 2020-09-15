AAP Rugby

NZ relax rules ahead of Bledisloe matches

By AAP Newswire

Matt Toomua - AAP

1 of 1

The New Zealand government will relax its quarantine rules to ensure the Wallabies can prepare properly for the Bledisloe Cup Tests across the Tasman next month.

New Zealand was set to host two trans-Tasman Tests after losing the hosting rights for the Rugby Championship to Australia due to restrictive quarantine protocols.

But Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said the current strict quarantine conditions were unacceptable for his team to prepare properly before the opening Test on October 10.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had spoken with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and told him her country's strict biosecurity regulations could be eased to ensure a level playing field.

After consulting Directer-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, the NZ Government offered to allow the Wallabies to train in small groups from the third day and as a full group from the sixth day of their two-week quarantine period.

Current rules meant they couldn't train as a squad until October 5.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB she had spoken to Morrison on Monday night.

"I just wanted to make sure that he was aware ... I was made aware last night that there were a few little rumblings around the arrangements that we had in place," Ardern said.

"Quarantine shouldn't be an issue. We just want to make sure that, you know, we go there and they go here and it is a fair arrangement."

Ardern is now confident the Wallabies will agree to the new conditions and the Tests would go ahead, with the dates and locations still to be confirmed.

"I believe so,'' Ardern said.

"There is no reason for them not to. Given the risk profile for Australians, it is very different to some of the teams we were talking about as part of the Sanzaar tournament."

NZ Minister of Sport Grant Robertson said the Wallabies were set to be based in Christchurch for their pre-Bledisloe Cup quarantine.

"Most likely location will be in Christchurch," Robertson told TVNZ.

"It will be in a dedicated isolation facility, and they will be able to bus to and from their training grounds."

Latest articles

News

Benalla actress’ big break

When Benalla’s Sarah-Louise Collidge was cast in the role of a Munchkin in Benalla Theatre Company’s production of The Wizard of Oz, landing a major film was probably not on her mind.

Simon Ruppert
News

‘Unprecedented’ support package for Shepparton businesses

Shepparton businesses have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s announcement of the “biggest package of business support the state has ever seen”.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s Sarah Mould, 30, remembered as a caring young mother

Shepparton’s Sarah Emily Mould was known by many as a caring and loving young mother with a bright smile and a heart of gold.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire