AAP Rugby

NZ relax COVID rules for Bledisloe matches

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand v Australia - AAP

1 of 1

The Wallabies and All Blacks will meet in two Bledisloe Cup Sunday showdowns in New Zealand after Jacinda Ardern's government relaxed quarantine restrictions on the Australian team.

The countries jointly announced on Tuesday they had locked in Tests on October 11 in Wellington and then October 18 at Auckland's Eden Park.

The Wallabies will then return home to Australia for the domestic Rugby Championship campaign, also involving South Africa and Argentina, beginning in early November.

Two more Bledisloe Cup Tests will form part of that tournament, which will be played mostly in NSW, with Australia hoping to break the All Blacks' strangle-hold on the trophy which dates back to 2003.

Rugby Australia boss Rob Clarke thanked New Zealand Rugby and their NZ government for their flexibility in the arrangements.

"Thank you to New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand government for the flexibility and support over the last week, to find a mutually agreeable solution," Clarke said in a statement.

"We will now meet with our SANZAAR joint venture partners on Thursday to work on confirming the schedule for the Rugby Championship here in Australia to start in November."

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie slammed initial plans, saying the proposed strict quarantine conditions were unacceptable for his team to prepare properly, as they were only allowed to train together for five days.

NZ Prime Minister Ardern called her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison this week to help resolve the stand-off.

Under updated NZ government restrictions, the Wallabies will be able to train fully as a squad four days after arriving in the country, dependent on all members returning a negative COVID-19 test on day three.

The Wallabies' travel plans to New Zealand will be confirmed in the coming days with NZ Minister of Sport Grant Robertson saying they are expecting to be based in Christchurch for their pre-Bledisloe Cup quarantine.

"Most likely location will be in Christchurch," Robertson told TVNZ.

"It will be in a dedicated isolation facility, and they will be able to bus to and from their training grounds."

BLEDISLOE CUP 2020

First Test

Australia v New Zealand, 1.30pm AEDT, Sunday 11 October 2020 at Sky Stadium in Wellington

Second Test

Australia v New Zealand, 1.30pm AEDT, Sunday 18 October 2020 at Eden Park in Auckland

Plus two Tests in November in Brisbane and Sydney (dates to be confirmed)

Latest articles

Management

Data delivers for Brookbora breeding

Information underpins breeding decisions at the Bacon family farm in northern Victoria. The Jersey breeders have reams of data about their family’s Brookbora herd and that’s exactly the way they like it. “We are overloaded on...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy News

Sisters love life on the farm

Cows have always featured heavily in the lives of sisters Emmalea, Kaitlyn and April Wishart. Growing up on the family dairy farm, Rowlands Park at Cohuna, the girls have always shown a keen interest in what was going on. Whether it’s showing...

Sophie Baldwin
Management

Don’t ignore the warning signs

John Vogels was sitting in the tractor doing the annual harvest last spring when he realised something was seriously wrong. “Every hour I’d need to stop to urinate and I’d get off the tractor and just go dribble-dribble,” he...

Rick Bayne

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire