AAP Rugby

Premiership over Origin for Panthers’ No.9

By AAP Newswire

Api Koroisau - AAP

1 of 1

NRL premiership or a State of Origin call-up?

For Penrith hooker Api Koroisau there's no debate.

The 27-year-old has been a key part of the Panthers' fantastic 2020 campaign, as last Friday's 20-2 win over Parramatta secured a top-two finish and extended the club's winning run to 13 games.

Koroisau is firmly in the frame to be named by NSW coach Brad Fittler for this year's State of Origin series in November, particularly with an extended squad to be picked for the three-game campaign.

It's talk that Koroisau isn't letting himself get too caught up in, admitting the pursuit of representative honours has distracted him from his club tasks in the past.

"Back in 2017 or 18, I might have been thinking about it a bit too much," the former South Sydney and Manly No.9 said.

"I don't know if that had anything to do with the form but as I've gotten older I've sort of come to understand that the premiership is what it's all about.

"If I could choose to have a State of Origin win or a premiership, I'd pick the premiership every day of the week."

Having won a grand final in his debut NRL season in 2014 with the Rabbitohs, Koroisau is one of the few members of Nathan Cleary's Panthers team to have tasted success at the highest level.

Despite concerns more experienced contenders such as the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm have an edge in terms of big-game exposure, Koroisau believes the only limit on Penrith's ambition in 2020 is what they set on themselves.

"We've proved we can play the footy. We've proved we can do everything on the field," he said.

"It'll be between the ears from here on in."

Latest articles

Sport

Sutherland arrives at the Echuca United nest

The new head Eagle has officially landed in the Echuca United nest. On Friday, recently appointed senior coach Adam Sutherland visited Echuca South Recreation Reserve for the first time after returning to Victoria from Queensland. While it was only...

Brayden May
Sport

Caulfield Guineas preparations in full swing for Lindsay Park

Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable has laid a strong platform for Caulfield Guineas success next month after another great week of metro racing results. On Saturday at Flemington, Crosshaven took out the Exford Plate for Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Tatura trainer knows how to Run The Show

He might only be a hobby owner-trainer, but when Tatura’s Neil Girvan gets one of his two horses to the track he is always looking to Run The Show. Although he almost didn’t — with Run The Show — his horse who had had six...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire