AAP Rugby

Cowboys’ forward duo facing NRL bans

By AAP Newswire

Josh McGuire - AAP

1 of 1

North Queensland's chances of halting Penrith's winning run have got even slimmer with Josh McGuire and John Asiata both facing suspension.

The Cowboys' forward pair have been charged by the NRL judiciary for separate offences in Sunday's heavy loss to Melbourne.

McGuire is facing a one-game sanction after being charged with a grade-one contrary conduct offence towards referee Grant Atkins early in the 36-20 loss.

The Queensland State of Origin representative was sent to the sin bin for dissent after mouthing off to Atkins in the seventh minute following a play-the-ball.

McGuire's poor behaviour record means he'd face a two-game ban if he contests the charge and loses, with carryover points to be added, while he'll be banned for Friday's clash with the Panthers with an early guilty plea.

Asiata is also set for a spell on the sidelines, charged with a grade-two dangerous contact offence on young Storm forward Tino Faasuamaleaui in the 29th minute of the match.

The 27-year-old will miss one game with an early plea or two matches if he contests the charge and loses.

The pair's absence would be a setback for interim Cowboys coach Josh Hannay with ladder-leaders Penrith heading to Townsville after wrapping up a top-two finish with a 20-2 win over Parramatta last week, their 13th victory in a row.

Warriors' prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown is also facing a ban after being slapped with a grade-two dangerous contact charge from Sunday's loss to Cronulla.

Taunoa-Brown faces two games out if found guilty but would miss just one match if he takes the early plea.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Haut Brion Her returns a winner in Sheraco

A masterful training performance by Chris Waller has helped Haut Brion Her make a winning return at Rosehill after a year on the sidelines.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Fierce Impact holds off Russian Camelot

Fierce Impact has recorded his third Group One win over 1600 metres when fending off the exciting Russian Camelot to claim the Makybe Diva Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rothfire blazes to victory as Farnan bolts

The Run To The Rose was expected to provide a mouth-watering clash between some of the country’s best three-year-olds but instead it was a race of high drama.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cronulla victory confirms NRL’s top eight

Cronulla left it late to survive a Warriors’ comeback and wrap up their own spot in the NRL’s top eight with a 22-14 win at Kogarah.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire