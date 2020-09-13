AAP Rugby

NRL crackdown on crusher tackles continues

By AAP Newswire

Kurt Mann - AAP

Newcastle's Kurt Mann and Brisbane prop Rhys Kennedy have felt the NRL crusher tackle crackdown, with the pair charged following their round-18 matches.

Mann faces a one-match ban for a 23rd-minute tackle involving Sydney Roosters veteran Brett Morris on Saturday even if he submits an early guilty plea.

The Knights might roll the dice because due to his seven-year incident-free discount Mann would still only be out for one week if he was found guilty at a judiciary hearing.

Kennedy was charged for his second half tackle on Gold Coast's Jai Arrow and is up for the same suspension, although he will be sidelined for two games if he unsuccessfully contests the charge.

In earlier matches, Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai were both issued with grade one striking charges and face a suspension until the NRL finals for throwing punches in Wests Tigers' fiery 26-24 loss to South Sydney.

Brooks and Gagai both found themselves in the sin bin during a dramatic second half on Thursday night.

Both players can whittle that down to one game with an early guilty plea.

Tigers forward Alex Twal was also hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge and faces a one-match ban unless he takes an early plea.

