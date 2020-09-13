AAP Rugby

Rennie demands changes ahead of NZ Test

By AAP Newswire

Dave Rennie. - AAP

1 of 1

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has challenged New Zealand to be flexible with its quarantine measures that if unchanged would set the Wallabies up for failure in two Tests due to be played next month.

This year's revised Test calendar was flipped on its head on Friday when the Rugby Championship's hosting rights went to Australian ahead of New Zealand.

Instead, the All Blacks will welcome the Wallabies for two Tests in October that were originally due to be played in Australia.

But the current quarantine measures - attributed to the country losing out on the Rugby Championship - would require the Wallabies, already in strict biosecurity bubbles, to fly to New Zealand immediately after Saturday's Super Rugby AU decider.

They would then be confined to their own rooms before a staged release to larger groups, leaving precious little time before a proposed October 10 opener.

Meanwhile the All Blacks - unbeaten at home against Australia since 2001 - would be free to train as normal, a situation Rennie said was unacceptable.

"Hopefully they're still up for negotiation," he said.

"Under those quarantine arrangements I can assure you we won't be playing a Test in New Zealand that weekend.

"We'd have some young guys introducing themselves to some of our other Wallabies two weeks into our camp ... we won't be playing a Test under those sort of conditions."

Rennie said an October 17 opener was still realistic though, admitting his time since coaching for the last time in Glasgow eight months ago had been extraordinary.

"Nothing's been finalised which seems amazing seven days out (from potentially leaving on tour) .... it normally takes six months to organise this stuff," he said.

"We've done four million zooms; I can't wait to get together and get on the grass and build from there.

"We need to spend a few days in Australia before we get away."

Latest articles

National

COVID lockdown ends at Queensland prison

Inmates at Brisbane’s Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre have been released from their cells after more than two weeks in coronavirus lockdown

AAP Newswire
National

Top doctors say ‘back off’ over Qld border

Australian Medical Association Queensland has called for the state’s chief health officer’s critics to “back off” over border closures.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne anti-lockdown protests reignite

Police have arrested dozens of people after anti-lockdown protesters at Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market started throwing fruit at officers.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Raiders’ Scott tells of charges anxiety

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says a huge weight has been lifted off Raiders centre Curtis Scott after he was cleared of assaulting police.

AAP Newswire