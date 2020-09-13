AAP Rugby

Snapshot of round 18 of the NRL season

By AAP Newswire

WHAT HAPPENED IN ROUND 18 OF THE NRL

* QUOTE OF THE ROUND: "I was always laying down in bed at night thinking if one of these charges stick I could be out in the workforce and that's pretty scary" - Canberra's Curtis Scott, after being cleared of police charges.

* STAT THAT MATTERS: For the first time, Gold Coast beat big brothers Brisbane twice in a season and remain on track to finish as the top Queensland team.

* MAGIC MOMENT: Debutant St George Illawarra winger Cody Ramsey scored with his first touch of the ball in the NRL, crossed for a second try and then had a third disallowed - all before half-time of their Canberra clash.

* MAN OF THE ROUND: Luke Keary. Playing his 150th NRL match, Luke Keary was everywhere for the Sydney Roosters in their 42-12 win over Newcastle, scoring two tries and assisting in two more.

* TALKING POINT: Already rocked by the death of his young cousin, Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner suffered his fourth head knock in 10 weeks and having recently sat out for six weeks, it puts his build-up to the NRL finals in doubt.

* JUDICIARY WATCH: Wests Tigers - Luke Brooks (striking), Alex Twal (dangerous contact), South Sydney - Dane Gagai (striking), Newcastle - Kurt Mann (crusher tackle), Brisbane - Rhys Kennedy (crusher tackle)

* CASUALTY WARD: Injuries: Sydney Roosters - Boyd Cordner (concussion), Manly - Cade Cust (ankle), Addin Fonua-Blake (knee), Canterbury - Matt Doorey (knee), Penrith - Api Koroisau (concussion), Spencer Leniu (concussion),

* UNDER PRESSURE: Newcastle. Their rollercoaster form - win by 28 one week, lose by 30 the next - doesn't bode well for going deep into finals.

