Chris Lawrence in limbo over NRL end date

By AAP Newswire

Chris Lawrence.

Retiring Wests Tigers veteran Chris Lawrence has no issue living his rugby league life in limbo, unsure if he has played his last competitive game.

Lawrence's late call-up on Thursday night against South Sydney marked his first game since early August, having announced his looming retirement since.

Whether the 26-24 loss was his last game remains to be seen.

Only brought in when both centres Joey Leilua and Moses Mbye were ruled out hours before kick off, there are some factors working in Lawrence'S favour.

The equal-leading try-scorer in the joint-venture's history could feature in the centres again this week, with the possibility Luke Brooks' ban will cause a back line reshuffle.

There would also no doubt be a push from some for Lawrence to face Parramatta in the final round, given it will double as a farewell for both he and fellow fan-favourite Benji Marshall.

But regardless, Lawrence said he hadn't let that linger in his mind and nor had he considered that Thursday night's game could have been his last when the siren went.

"Whatever happens, happens," Lawrence said.

"If that was my last game when I played back six weeks ago I wasn't going to kick stones. I would've been content with that.

"If it was it (on Thursday night), then it is what it is.

"It obviously would have been good to get a run.

"But I have always said since I came back from the facial injury (last year) that every game I get I am grateful for."

Lawrence's situation is further exacerbated by the absence of reserve grade this year.

While ordinarily a retiring veteran could play out their year in NSW Cup if not selected in the NRL, the circumstances around 2020 make him one of a few players training while unsure if they'll play any football again.

"It is a bit weird," Lawrence admitted.

"You don't have a back-up game ... to know at least I am going to get a run somewhere.

"But that's for all our boys ... at least I have been fortunate enough to get a run.

"Until that final whistle goes I will be training my butt off and putting my body on the line."

